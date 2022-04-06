Aakar Patel, former Amnesty India chief, stopped from leaving India
Patel shared on Twitter that a CBI officer informed him that he was put on the “Look-Out Circular because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India”
Former Amnesty International India chief Aakar Patel took to Twitter to share that he was “stopped from leaving India at the Bengaluru Airport”. Patel was on his way to the US, a trip for which he had specifically got his passport back through a court order.
NDTV reported that what Patel was referring to was a November 2019 case filed against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd, Indians For Amnesty International Trust, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust and Amnesty International South Asia Foundation after the Union Home Ministry “alleged violation of the provision of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and the Indian Penal Code.”
