AAP-led Punjab govt caught napping, Hindu-Sikh clash leaves over a dozen injured in Patiala

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab government was caught napping on Friday afternoon when a major clash broke out between groups of different religions in Patiala city.

Over a dozen people suffered injuries in this communal clash raising doubts on the functioning and alertness of Punjab Police under the Bhagwant Mann government.

The tension had been simmering since after Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikhs for Justice, a radical outfit, had given a call to commemorate Khalistan Foundation Day on April 29 and to hoist Khalistan flags at important places in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

To counter this, members of some Hindu organisations had planned to take out a procession in Patiala city.

Information revealed that before the Hindu organisations started their procession, a large number of supporters of the SFJ had assembled at Dukh Niwaran Sahib gurdwara in a large number.