Abhishek Banerjee: It's the character that makes an actor

In an interview with a leading newspaper he expressed, “Rang De Basanti was the first film set I had been on and I realised that there are so many other things to do on a film set apart from acting. But I wanted to become an actor “

Apart from Rang De Basanti, where he played the role of a DU student, the actor also had a small role in Bombay Talkies and played a pickpocket in No One Killed Jessica.

He adds “When in Stree I was given the role of Rajkummar Rao's friend, I was not convinced. But Amar sir (Amar Kaushik, director of Stree) told me that it is a film which features three guys.

He said my role was also an important role. But what I think the role after which people started noticing me was Hathoda Tyagi for which I received massive response.

And then audience would also connect Stree and Phillauri and so on. It's the character that makes an actor."