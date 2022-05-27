Academic performances have dropped across the country, except in Punjab, Rajasthan, says govt survey

Academic performances in schools across the country have dropped except in Punjab and Rajasthan, according to the recently released National Achievement Survey (NAS), which had a sample size of 34 lakh students in classes III, V, VIII and X.

Reflecting a learning crisis as a result of the Covid-19 induced pandemic, the survey by the union government highlighted a fall of up to nine percentage points between 2017 and 2021 in the performance of students across subjects, including maths and social sciences.

NAS 2021 found that at least 24% of the students surveyed did not have access to digital devices at home, 38% faced difficulty carrying out learning activities at home during the pandemic, while 80% said they learn better at school and 70% said they had a lot of time to learn new things at home.