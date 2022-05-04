Access to medicine and impending issues for Indian population at large

The Covid-19 crisis has shown the unpreparedness of Indian healthcare systems to tackle a public health disaster. It was reflected in the lack of availability of medicines, access to healthcare and treatment facilities, and even shortage of functional ambulances.

The availability of essential medicines has been a topic of discussion for a long time in our country. Medicine is a key prerequisite in fighting diseases since time immemorial for any sensitive nation-state for the improvement of citizens' health. A health system can be built up perfectly by the provision of medications to its citizens as a continuum of care. With the advent of modern medical technology, the countries work hard for innovation and the discovery of new drugs can help their citizens live longer along with immense productivity in the economic system.

The disease mortality and morbidity can be reduced with good access to medicines by reducing overall suffering among millions. Access to medicine is a concept explaining the continuous supply of affordable medications within an hour from the home of a patient irrespective of private or public facilities.

Literature across the countries reveals that almost half of the patients lack access to medicines across globe, which is a matter of grave concern for the sensitive and functional institutions. Essential medicines also have the feature of satisfying the priority health care needs of a given community. At the time of preparing a list of essential medicines in a country, some of the public health concepts were taken into consideration to address the immediate issues. The factors like disease prevalence in the country, public health emergencies, safety features, nature of efficacy of the medication, and cost-effectiveness play an important role in the process of preparing an effective and workable list of essential medicines.

The share of medicines in Out of Pocket (OOP) Expenditure was around 51% in 2013-14. A decline of 8% was seen in 2015-16, however, it still remained the major contributor to the OOP for households in India. Furthermore, out of the total pharmaceutical cost, 18% is spent on in-house treatment, whereas 82% on out-patient care. These costs show the importance of the availability of affordable medicines at all times.