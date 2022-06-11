After being cleared by NCB, Aryan Khan to make web series for Amazon
Although he is a long-distance off recovering from his month-long incarceration for alleged drug possession, Aryan Khan is being pushed by his father to take a hold of his life and move on
Aryan, we have it from a close friend of the family, will now start work on his web series.
“Aryan was never interested in facing the camera. His sister is the actress. Aryan always wanted to make movies. Aryan made a very raw and honest short film which he has shown to the filmmaker friends of his father Shah Rukh,” reveals a family friend.
It was always a filmmaking career for Aryan, until the whole NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) fiasco when Aryan lost his nerves. Apparently, Shah Rukh wanted his son to move abroad after the nightmarish experience.
But now after the NCB gave Aryan a clean chit, his self-confidence is restored. Shah Rukh too is not against the idea of Aryan making films in India. It is reliably learnt that Aryan will be directing a web series. Sources say Aryan's series is for Amazon Prime Video.
“It will have nothing to do with his recent experiences,” the family friend reveals.
