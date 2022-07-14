After Hrithik’s atrocious ‘Bihari’ accent, it is Janhvi Kapoor’s turn

All of Bihar is listening to Janhvi Kapoor. She plays a Bihari daughter of an ailing mother in her Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck, Jerry which streams on Disney+Hostar from July 29. The film is remake of the 2018 Tamil hit Kolamaavu Kokila in which Nayanthara had played the lead.

After hearing Hrithik Roshan’s and Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Bihari’ accent in Super 30 and Atrangi Re, Janhvi decided to work really hard to get the Bihari accent right.