After Khargone, Bhopal becomes next target of Hindutva forces; call for big rally on April 16, FIR registered

Though the Bhopal Police has claimed that “peace will not be allowed to be destabilized” and the “FIR has been registered”, residents of Bhopal feel that this is just an optics as the BJP government is in cahoots with the Hindutva organisations who have announced to take out the procession.

NH spoke to several well-known residents of Bhopal who shaped the cultural milieu of the city which is famous for the largest mosque of Asia – Tajul Masajid.

Renowned Hindi critic and founding president of the Janwadi Lekhak Sangh, Vijay Bahadur Singh said that the BJP government is hand in gloves with such fascist elements.

Talking to NH over the phone, he said, “The elected government of Madhya Pradesh is duty bound to maintain peace, harmony…But instead of performing its Constitutional duties, the government has encouraged those elements who ignited communal tensions in Khargone. This will be dangerous for the country”.

Questioning the narrative being peddled by the ruling dispensation about the Hindu identity, Singh who has lived in Bhopal since 1995 says, “Who is Hindu? In RSS, BJP’s opinion, who is not part of the RSS family, who do not attend shakha is not a Hindu. But this is not true. What they do in the name of Hindu in society has only defamed Hindus.”

“If it is not stopped here and now, India will be divided again,” cautioned Singh.