After Khargone, Bhopal becomes next target of Hindutva forces; call for big rally on April 16, FIR registered
Fire of communalism ignited by the Hindutva forces in the Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh on Ram Navami, has spread around and reached the capital city of Bhopal.
In an open threat to peace, harmony, law and order, Hindu organisations have announced to take out a rally – on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16 – and “to unfurl saffron on the chest of jihadists”
Calling “Hindus” to participate in the rally, messages were shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
Though the Bhopal Police has claimed that “peace will not be allowed to be destabilized” and the “FIR has been registered”, residents of Bhopal feel that this is just an optics as the BJP government is in cahoots with the Hindutva organisations who have announced to take out the procession.
NH spoke to several well-known residents of Bhopal who shaped the cultural milieu of the city which is famous for the largest mosque of Asia – Tajul Masajid.
Renowned Hindi critic and founding president of the Janwadi Lekhak Sangh, Vijay Bahadur Singh said that the BJP government is hand in gloves with such fascist elements.
Talking to NH over the phone, he said, “The elected government of Madhya Pradesh is duty bound to maintain peace, harmony…But instead of performing its Constitutional duties, the government has encouraged those elements who ignited communal tensions in Khargone. This will be dangerous for the country”.
Questioning the narrative being peddled by the ruling dispensation about the Hindu identity, Singh who has lived in Bhopal since 1995 says, “Who is Hindu? In RSS, BJP’s opinion, who is not part of the RSS family, who do not attend shakha is not a Hindu. But this is not true. What they do in the name of Hindu in society has only defamed Hindus.”
“If it is not stopped here and now, India will be divided again,” cautioned Singh.
Echoing Singh, a Hindi poet activist who does not wish to be named opined that MP has never seen such a communal flare up in recent times. “All this is being done with a purpose – and the purpose is to keep the pot boiling till the election."
When asked if the Bhopal Police will grant permission for the procession, sources said, “Routes will be changed. Also, forces would be deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order”.
Notably, Hindu organisations have announced to take out procession “through each and every lane” of the city.
Accusing the BJP government for “encouraging communal forces,” Congress spokesman KK Mishra said that “those who want to ruin the peace are ruling the government. How will Bhopal remain safe from communal onslaught if the government is part of the conspiracy”.