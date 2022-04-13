Among houses bulldozed in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, one was built under PMAY

Talking to IANS over phone, Khan said his house was demolished despite a note on the wall that it was built under PM Awas Yojana. "On Monday morning, a team of municipal workers came with bulldozers. We requested them not to demolish our house but they did not listen and razed it within minutes."



Documents with the family show that the house on Birla Marg was registered in the name of Hasina Fakhroo following the death of her husband who was the original beneficiary of the PM's housing scheme.



This was among the 12 houses demolished by the district administration in the locality as part of a drive against illegal properties. In all, 16 houses and 29 shops were razed across four locations in the town following the clashes Sunday.



Asked whether the government officials had visited to verify the legality of the plot before the house was constructed and money was allocated, Khan said: "That time they did not say it's a government land. Now, when we spent our hard earned money (including 2.5 lakh received through PMAY), they demolished the house saying it was built illegally."