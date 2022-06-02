After privatisation, Tata owned Air India announces VRS scheme for its over 9,000 employees

Months after India’s national carrier Air India was privatised and sold to the Tata Group after a competitive bidding, the Group has announced Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) scheme for its over 9000 employees, despite initial protest by the unions.

The VRS plan seen by NH shows that permanent employees above 55 years of age or those who have completed 20 years of service in Air India can opt for the VRS package.

The memo issued by the new management says that cabin crew, clerical and unskilled workforce of 40 years of age can also apply.

Employees opting for VRS will receive an additional incentive over the ex-gratia amount, the memo said.