Agnipath scheme an assault on armed forces, a vital State institution; must be rolled back

The Agnipath scheme, which makes a radical departure in the nature of recruitment of soldiers to the armed forces, has met with widespread opposition from the youth and ex-servicemen of all categories. Despite this fierce opposition, the government has directed the armed forces to go ahead with the new recruitment programme.

The objections to the scheme have been well spelt out by various retired senior officers of the armed forces and defence analysts. More importantly, it is the young men, of predominantly rural backgrounds, who have understood the pernicious character of the grandiloquently titled ‘Agniveers’.

The arguments that it is ushering in a short-term contract system which will affect the quality and motivation of the soldiers; the inherent discrimination in the selection of only 25 per cent of those recruited for a four-year term for a longer permanent tenure and the uncertain future for those who end their tour of duty after four years are all valid and important criticisms of this flawed scheme.

But there is a deeper aspect of the Agnipath scheme which makes this plan more dangerous for the armed forces and for State and society. The Agnipath scheme has to be seen as part of the larger project to re-shape the Indian State and its institutions in the Hindutva image. Like the other arms of the State, the Hindutva rulers are going about the restructuring of the armed forces based on their ideological perspective. The fact that several thousand demobilised soldiers with arms training will join society every year would go some way in fulfilling Savarkar’s goal of militarising Hindu society.