Agnipath scheme: India lurches from a career to a mercenary army

The critics also noted that instead of rushing with a dubious plan, the government would have done well to rectify the alarming shortage of officers and ORs in the armed forces, which, according to information provided to Parliament last December by Junior Minister of Defence, Ajay Bhatt, totalled 9,362 officers and around 113,000 personnel. The army alone had a shortfall of 7,476 officers and 97,177 soldiers.

In fact, taking note of this worrying shortfall, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD) had in 2018 recommended five-year compulsory military service for those aspiring for gazetted jobs in the state and central governments.

The government accused the critics of undermining the morale of the armed forces, without realising it was doing just that. By claiming that Agnipath would advantage the services “by infusion of highly inspired youth with deeper understanding of self-discipline, diligence and focus who would be adequately skilled”, the government was implying that India’s standing forces lacked these abilities.

Its misgivings were likely prompted by the estimated 50,000 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers yet in control of vast swathes of eastern Ladakh at the India-China frontier since their cross-border invasion in May 2020.

Opposition parties demanded revocation of Agnipath and apology from the government to the young job-seekers for foisting it on them without first taking them into confidence. They were also affronted by the government’s again choosing to ram through a major policy decision via solely a CCS clearance, without deliberation by Parliament or its SCoD.

Even as the protests raged through the streets, the Defence minister and the three service chiefs mounted a defence for the new scheme, asserting it provided an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation, and announcing that recruitments would begin at the earliest for all three services.

However, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) yielded to an extent with some modifications. It announced a hike in the upper age limit of the recruits to 23 from 21 for the current year, considering that no recruitment had taken place for the last two years. “Cognisant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022,” affirmed a Ministry spokesperson.

Another modification that would prove prejudicial was the proposal to reserve for those Agniveers completing their four-year terms, 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Coast Guard, defence civilian posts, central armed police forces, Assam Rifles, and the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

These reservations will dislocate India’s job market even further, forcing greater numbers of general applicants to vie for ever shrinking posts. The BJP had coasted to power in 2014 on a surge of electoral promises, one of which was to provide 20 million jobs every year. In reality, over 122 million have lost their jobs since 2019-20. There have been demeaning instances such as when over 200,000 women applied for just 100 available posts of infantrywomen in the Corps of Military Police, or when over 93,000 men, among them 3,700 PhDs, 50,000 graduates and 28,000 post-graduates, applied for 62 posts of messengers in the Uttar Pradesh police.

On Sunday, even those aspiring for Agnipath would have been nonplussed by the statements of certain BJP leaders. Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy told newspersons that Agnipath recruits will be trained with the “skills of drivers, electricians, washermen and barbers”. Soon after, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya publicly offered to hire Agniveers as security guards at the party office.

“The armed forces will now be a training ground for skilled labour workforce for the nation, such as drivers, electricians etc. under the Agnipath recruitment scheme,” commented opposition Shiv Sena party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. “A new achievement unlocked!”

