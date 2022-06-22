How serious is Mamata Banerjee about her Opposition to Agnipath: question Congress, Left

According to the state Congress president in West Bengal and senior party Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, if she is serious about her opposition on this count, she would bring in a resolution against it in the state Assembly and get it passed as done by the Rajasthan government.



"If the chief minister really believes that the Agnipath scheme is meant for creating future cadres for the BJP, then she should follow the example set by the Rajasthan government, bring in a resolution in the state cabinet and the Assembly and get it passed," Chowdhury said.



Incidentally on June 20, while addressing the Assembly, the chief minister described Agnipath scheme as BJP's "ploy" to create its own future armed cadre force. "The announcement for the Agnipath project was not made by the defence ministry. The announcement was made by the Union home ministry. This is actually a ploy of the BJP to create its own cadre force under the garb of Army training. The defence forces are just being used as a facade. The BJP is projecting a lollypop to create a force of its own goons throughout the country," the chief minister said.