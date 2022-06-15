‘Agnipath’ scheme is yet another harebrained scheme by Modi govt, aimed at electoral benefits in 2024 polls

What’s already being hailed as PM Narendra Modi’s ‘seminal contribution’ to the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force, ‘Agnipath’ and ‘Agniveer’ must have sprung from Modi’s fertile imagination, nurtured since his movie-going days. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer, ‘Agnipath’, must have been a favourite, with ‘Agniveer’ a start-up he introduced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, from the time he announced himself Prime Minister of India, gone on a disengagement from the time before May 26, 2014. To that extent, Modi rule is not about post-2014, but about ante-2014. Narendra Modi has been systematically disrobing India, and changing the character of India’s institutions from what they were like before 2014.

What’s disquieting is that it’s still a work in progress. To get into Modi’s head will be a discovery of a shocking India, one that will hark back and forth, leaving in its wake a hotch-potch India hard to recognize. Whether it will be an idea of India the people would want to uphold would be hard to tell; suffice to say that the primary purpose of the discoveries would be to startle.

The Indian Army’s history is of valour and victory. Post-Independence, it didn’t need ‘Agnipath’, and ‘Agniveer’ to beat our enemies back. Right from the word go, India’s fighting soldiers gladly embraced martyrdom. The Sikh Regiment, the Punjab Regiment, the Rajput regiment, to name just three, made bravery their motto.