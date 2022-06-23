Agnipath Scheme: Trade unions demand roll back, pledge support to the nationwide strike on June 24

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) – an umbrella body of various trade unions of India – has demanded immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme, pledging support to the nationwide strike called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on June 24.

Terming the short-term recruitment policy for the armed forces as “anti-national” the CITU in a statement said, “Such a backward step will severely compromise and negatively affect the quality of employment and efficiency of our armed forces, militating against the country's overall security as well as the quality of employment, determination, and professionalism, much to the detriment of our national interests.”

“Agnipath scheme will push the country into an uncertain future. The scheme belies BJP’s claim of being the most patriotic political party as it deprives those who fight for the country and defend our borders – from pension and social security,” reads the statement issued by the CITU.