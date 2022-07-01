Agnipath scheme will damage morale and ethos of our proud armed forces irredeemably

The military recruitment drives are ‘festive times’ in some of the states in north India. Village elders bless the youth going for the tests. Women folk would send the sons (now daughters too) with tilak and best wishes. In some of the families it is the third or fourth generation that is now aspiring for ‘Vardi’ (coveted uniform).

‘Fauj’ (military) is almost like their second religion. Many movies of Bollywood reflect these sentiments. Army men brought not only honour to their villages but also prosperity and development. Somewhat similar culture prevails in some of the areas down south from where regular recruitment for the army takes place.

All this changed with the recent decision of the NDA government to completely change the form of recruitment of soldiers to the three wings of the armed forces of India. Like all their programmes, this programme is also high in volume and low in content. The new scheme is being called ‘Agnipath’, the path of fire. The name comes from Hindu philosophy which means a difficult yet sacred path. And the young recruits who would go by this path will be called, “Agniveer”, the fire soldier! That is the speciality of a propagandist government; whatever you do, talk a lot about it!

For decades, soldiers were being recruited from towns and villages of this great country. Our soldiers have given their best services to the motherland with their exemplary sacrifices and highest levels of valour. Yet, with all simplicity they all called themselves just the citizens of the country. And a grateful nation took care of these brave sons and their families till the end. The families of the martyrs (soldiers) were taken care of by the state with pension and medical facilities. We all lived like a big family. Not now!

Modi government has categorically said no to the pension of the Agniveers. Like all their privatisation schemes, the BJP says a big no to welfare of the soldiers recruited through this scheme or their family. ‘Fend for yourself’ is the new mantra of the new government.