Agra museum not yet complete

The then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation stone of the Mughal Museum on January 5, 2016. The decision to change its name was taken in September 2020 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The initial cost of the project was estimated at Rs 140 crore, but now it has escalated to Rs 170 crore.

The ambitious project is located around 1,000 metres from the iconic Taj Mahal.Originally, it was planned to focus on Mughal era weapons, dresses, culture, and related activities but the Yogi government decided to widen its scope to showcase the comprehensive history of the Braj Mandal.