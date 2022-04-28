Ahead of Eid, Hindutva forces out to communalize atmosphere in UP; priest insists on Jagran in Muslim area

In BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently boasted that “no communal clashes occurred during the Ram Navami celebration” several incidents of communal instigation have been reported in the last two days.

While in Agra, a saffron clad Hindu tried to enter Taj Mahal without permission, in Meerut a Hindu priest announced to do Jagran “without permission” in Muslim dominated area in on the night of May 2. A day after, Eid will be celebrated on May 3.

In a video that has gone viral, the priest can be seen arguing with a police officer. The priest told the police that Hindus do not need permission from police for Jagran in Muslim dominated area.