Communal violence on Ram Navmi: We Indians have been reduced to just mute spectators

In a country like ours where there’s very little to eat, water melons were so blatantly destroyed by the Hindutva lot in Karnataka! That sight of the dismal remains of that fruit lying on the ground, could send shock waves but no governmental heads or tails were twisted. Later reports came about the chief minister of the state set to compensate the fruit vendor/ cart owner.

No compensation can ever be adequate for a bruised seller’s emotions, dignity and well-being. That incident alone goes to prove how petty the governing politics have been reduced to. First, there are no apparent curbs on the destroying strategies of the Hindutva brigades and if and when some level of hue and cry comes up, then there are much publicized doles offered to the aggrieved. Can the Muslims of this country be allowed to survive, to live on par? Can they be allowed to earn his or her daily bread, without Hindutva brigades provoking and pouncing, assaulting and killing and the State machinery bulldozing his or her hearth and home!

Right now, hopeless seems the situation. After all, if the politics and the politicians start trampling upon the lives and livelihoods of the minority community, then there’s no hope. Muslims are being compelled to only sit back as second or third class citizens and not react no matter what the provocations are!

Like mute spectators we are helplessly witnessing the hounding of the Muslim community in the country. To compound the horrific communal targeting is the grim fact that there are only a handful of strong voices of condemnation.

Last week, where were all the women and men of our country to ask for the immediate arrest of the so-called Hindu priest (though I refuse to call him a seer or a priest, as no truly religious man from any given religion will ever abuse or call for the rape of women!) who openly called for the rape of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh! Aren’t we paving way for another Rwanda civil war like situation, where the vulnerable gets targeted…and once communal strife spreads out, only vultures survive!

Where are all those so-called experts who give out dismal statistics on the homeless and shelter-less in the country, when they saw shots of the Muslim owned houses and shops getting bulldozed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone. Why? Even before an independent level enquiry could amply prove that stones were indeed pelted from the particular Muslim homes, those house-owners and their valid homes have been reduced to a nothingness to them! Bulldozed on state orders! In this heat and dust and in the midst of Ramazan where will these hapless, homeless Muslim families go!

We haven’t even bothered to hear their side of the story. Nor will we ever be able to do so, as they will perish in this situation--- summer heat and Ramzan fasting, in the midst of mounting tragedies unleashed on them. The survivors will be left too petrified to take on the State might.