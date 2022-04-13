Khargone: Muslims fled, took shelter in Mosques; Kapil Mishra instigated violence, claims Congress

Two days after the communal violence allegedly instigated by right wing activists on the occasion of Ram Navami rocked Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh, it has come to the fore that thousands of Muslims living in the area have fled. Some others have taken shelter inside nearby mosques.

A video shared by a local activist with NH, shows Muslims lying on the floor of a mosque. A Muslim woman who fled the spot said that her house was burnt down by the rioters.

“My whole house was burnt down. I have three daughters…We are sleeping inside Mosques,” said the woman who feeds her family by doing menial jobs.

Though the number of those who fled can not be ascertained, some claimed around 1000 Muslims have so far fled the area in search of safe places.

“Some of them have taken shelter at relatives' places, some inside mosques,” said a Congress activist.