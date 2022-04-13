Khargone: Muslims fled, took shelter in Mosques; Kapil Mishra instigated violence, claims Congress
Though the number of those who fled can not be ascertained, some claimed around 1000 Muslims have so far fled the area in search of safe places
Two days after the communal violence allegedly instigated by right wing activists on the occasion of Ram Navami rocked Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh, it has come to the fore that thousands of Muslims living in the area have fled. Some others have taken shelter inside nearby mosques.
A video shared by a local activist with NH, shows Muslims lying on the floor of a mosque. A Muslim woman who fled the spot said that her house was burnt down by the rioters.
“My whole house was burnt down. I have three daughters…We are sleeping inside Mosques,” said the woman who feeds her family by doing menial jobs.
“Some of them have taken shelter at relatives' places, some inside mosques,” said a Congress activist.
Echoing what the activist said, Somil Nahta, a Youth Congress leader said the BJP government has taken “discriminatory actions”.
“No one should be spared irrespective of whether he/she is a Hindu or Muslim. Perpetrators should be booked immediately and the Shivraj Singh government should ensure justice,” said Nahta.
“But the irony is that while action has been taken against a particular community, their houses and properties have been bulldozed; no action has been taken against those who instigated the violence,” added Nahta.
Attacking Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in Khargone, Congress said that the communal tension flared up after Mishra, who was in Khargone to take part in Ram Navami procession, gave provocative speech on April 11.
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday blamed Mishra for the violence. He said, “Wherever Mishra goes, violence follows”.
Notably, several FIRs have been filed against Singh for allegedly sharing a fake photograph. But Singh remained unabated. A day after the FIRs were filed, he said that he will keep fighting for the “truth”.
NH was first to report that FIRs will be filed against Singh under section 153 of the IPC.
KK Mishra, spokesman of Madhya Pradesh Congress questioned the timing of Mishra’s visit, “Kapil Mishra was sent to destabilize peace and harmony in MP, but MP Congress will not let this happen,” said KK Mishra.
Meanwhile, MP police has denied the charges. When asked, a police officer posted in Khargone said that “no Muslim has fled”.
“Only those houses were bulldozed which were constructed on the government land. SDM and the revenue department have followed the due process,” said the police officer on condition of anonymity adding that 30 FIRs have been filed so far in connection with the violence.
“We had received inputs regarding the clash. Taking preventive steps, we asked organizers of the Ram Navami rally to not go through the narrow lanes, but they did not listen to us,” said the police officer.
“Stone pelting started after objectionable songs, targeting Muslims and objectifying Muslim women were played by the Ram Navami organizers,” added the police officer.
Meanwhile, furthering the communal agenda to harass the minority community, Shivraj Singh government has constituted a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from those involved in communal violence during the Ram Navami celebrations.
A gazette notification for setting up of the tribunal was issued on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
According to the government, the tribunal, headed by a retired district judge, Shivkumar Mishra, comprises retired State government secretary Prabhat Parashar. The tribunal has been asked to complete the work in a period of three months, the notification said.
Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city for three successive days after stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession triggered arson and torching of vehicles. Nearly 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, the MP government said.