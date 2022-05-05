Ahead of 'Thar' release, here are five of its potential USPs

1. Thar is set in a remote village of Rajasthan where men are being brutally tortured and killed. It’s a pounding ultra-violent thriller, with cinematographer Shreya Dev Dubey shooting the deserts with ruthless unsentimentality, stripping them of all romance. Dubey is the real hero of Thar.

2. The father-son pair Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor are not cast as father and son. That’s the good part of the script. They are on the opposite sides of the firing line like Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli. That’s the part to worry about.

3. Anil Kapoor is closer to his own age than ever before. He is playing an aging cop, sports grey hair, uses reading glasses and suffers his wife (the monstrously underused Nivedita Bhattacharya)’s taunts.