Ajit Rai's book about the contribution of the Hinduja brothers to Bollywood launched at Cannes
The book titled 'Bollywood Ki Buniyaad,’ written by the noted Indian film critic Ajit Rai, was recently launched at a special function held at the Indian Pavilion at the 75th Cannes Film Festival
The book titled 'Bollywood Ki Buniyaad,’ written by the noted Indian film critic Ajit Rai, was recently launched at a special function held at the Indian Pavilion at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It puts spotlight on the contribution of the Hinduja brothers in establishing Bollywood as a global brand during its golden age. The book’s introduction is written by Rehan Fazal, Senior Journalist, BBC.
'Bollywood Ki Buniyaad' has been published by Vani Prakashan in Hindi and soon its translated versions in various international languages will also be brought out, starting with English and French in the 1st phase, Arabic, Persian, and Urdu in the 2nd phase, and others in the 3rd phase. Filmmakers and cinema lovers from all over the world were present at the launch ceremony held at the Indian Pavilion of the Cannes Film Festival.
Addressing the cinema lovers present at the launch, Ajit Rai urged the Hinduja brothers to continue their cinema business in some form or the other for a few years now. “The endeavor of the Hinduja brothers’ to take Indian cinema around the world should have been documented much earlier. Today's young generation, who love cinema, should at least know how that period was and how Indian cinema got recognition across the world due to the efforts of the Hinduja brothers. I hope the book plays a small role in it. Also, I suggest that a museum should be built in Mumbai which depicts this golden history of cinema,” entreated Rai.
“This book reminds us of the glorious history of Hindi cinema. The Hinduja brothers have played an important role in establishing the global market that our films enjoy today. Today, people have forgotten the stories included in this book. I myself didn't even know many facts that this book brings to light,” said Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, at the launch. While acknowledging India’s bumper participation on the occasion of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, he rejoiced, “While India's participation in the Cannes Film Festival has been there since the beginning, this time India is the 'Honor of the Country' in the film market. Also, the largest number of Indians has come to the festival this year. This book will inspire us for the future. Ajit Rai has written extensively at the Cannes Film Festival and has been active in film journalism for several decades. Now the world has started listening to Indian stories.”
Prakash P Hinduja, President (Europe), Hinduja Group, who was also present on the occasion, opined, “There is a lot of potential for co-production in the field of cinema between India and other countries of the world. This book will inspire the new generation of filmmakers and cinema lovers.” Film producer Bobby Bedi said, “The Hinduja brothers have a huge contribution to the Indian film industry and they should continue to do the same just as the book hints at.”
Renowned French actress Marianne Borgo rejoiced, “The people of France love India very much. Both the countries should increase participation in the field of film production and film festivals. India has stories and France has the knowledge of art cinema. This book will inspire to revive the golden history of Hindi cinema.” Arun Chawla, director general of the Confederation of Indian Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said, “There is a need for more such books. This book will take us into stories that have never been heard.”