Ajit Rai's book about the contribution of the Hinduja brothers to Bollywood launched at Cannes

The book titled 'Bollywood Ki Buniyaad,’ written by the noted Indian film critic Ajit Rai, was recently launched at a special function held at the Indian Pavilion at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It puts spotlight on the contribution of the Hinduja brothers in establishing Bollywood as a global brand during its golden age. The book’s introduction is written by Rehan Fazal, Senior Journalist, BBC.

'Bollywood Ki Buniyaad' has been published by Vani Prakashan in Hindi and soon its translated versions in various international languages will also be brought out, starting with English and French in the 1st phase, Arabic, Persian, and Urdu in the 2nd phase, and others in the 3rd phase. Filmmakers and cinema lovers from all over the world were present at the launch ceremony held at the Indian Pavilion of the Cannes Film Festival.

Addressing the cinema lovers present at the launch, Ajit Rai urged the Hinduja brothers to continue their cinema business in some form or the other for a few years now. “The endeavor of the Hinduja brothers’ to take Indian cinema around the world should have been documented much earlier. Today's young generation, who love cinema, should at least know how that period was and how Indian cinema got recognition across the world due to the efforts of the Hinduja brothers. I hope the book plays a small role in it. Also, I suggest that a museum should be built in Mumbai which depicts this golden history of cinema,” entreated Rai.