Cannes Diary: The tale of two classics

Jalaja recalled it being her debut and things coming a full circle with the Malayalam language film being screened in Cannes 44 years after its official release. Since the original camera negative of Thamp was missing, the source material used was a dupe negative struck from a 35 mm print, which was at the National Film Archive of India, informed Dungarpur.

Two days earlier, the same Salle Bunuel, saw the screening of yet another lovingly restored 1970 Indian classic—Pratidwandi—the first of Satyajit Ray’s Calcutta Trilogy. Presented by NFDC—National Film Archive of India, the film has been restored under National Film Heritage Mission, a project undertaken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India. The original 35mm camera negative, which was scanned in 4K on ARRISCAN XT, and the original 35mm sound negative were provided by producer Purnima Dutta for the restoration. Few portions of the negative were damaged and were instead scanned from a 35mm release print. The restoration was carried out by Prime Focus Technologies, Mumbai, and grading was supervised by renowned Indian cinematographer, Sudeep Chatterjee.

The angst and frustrations of the educated youth, the political chaos, corruption and joblessness—a lot from Ray’s world back then holds meaning and relevance, given the contemporary reality. It was heartening to see young cinephiles, as much as old fans, lining up for the show. Ray, clearly, is a legacy that is still being passed on from one generation to the next when it comes to Indian cinema on a global platform. He continues to be the face of Indian cinema worldwide.