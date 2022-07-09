Akhilesh fails to keep alliance together as Rajbhar’s party heading for a split

After the meeting, Rajbhar and Shivpal Yadav refused to speak to the press but Raja Bhaiya said that both of them have assured support of their parties to Murmu in the Presidential election.

Spokesman of SBSP, Anil Rajbhar said that they went to attend the dinner meeting because they got the invite from the Chief Minister. “We skipped the Opposition meeting because Akhilesh did not invite us to that meeting,” he said.

Before the assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav had formed a strong alliance by aligning with small caste-based parties. The recent development shows that the alliance is heading towards disintegration. Soon after the results of the assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav and then Mahan Dal president Keshav Singh Maurya broke ties with the SP.

And now SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar has also indicated his separation from the SP.

There was a rift between the SP and the SBSP soon after the results of the assembly elections were announced. The rift was exposed further during the Legislative Council election. Omprakash Rajbhar wanted at least one out of the four seats in the Legislative Council, but Akhilesh ignored his request.