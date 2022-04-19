A trying time for Akhilesh Yadav

The revolt by the supporters of Mohammed Azam Khan against Akhilesh Yadav has raised many questions about his leadership. The revolt came in the background of Shivpal Singh Yadav showing his displeasure over the conduct of his `bhatija’. Even Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman said that Akhilesh has betrayed Muslims – thus presenting a picture that revolt has started brewing against Akhilesh.

As the barbs are getting sharpened with every passing day, the Yadav Mahasabha in Rampur came out in support of Akhilesh saying that Azam Khan was given “due respect” by Akhilesh. He was even made a top minister when Akhilesh was Chief Minister and the then government has supported all his decisions, said Anil Yadav, a leader of the Mahasabha.

His reference was to the construction of Mohammed Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. The Yogi government claims government land was used to construct a portion of the university.

The Muslims and Yadavs form the bulwark of the Samajwadi Party’s support base. After the party lost the recently held assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, new challenges are arising in front of Akhilesh almost every day. Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is the head of the Progressive Samajwadi Party, is unhappy with the behaviour of the SP chief and political grape wine is pregnant with rumours that he might join BJP