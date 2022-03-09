All 694 Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy evacuated: Govt

The development came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia to provide a safe passage to evacuate remaining Indian students who were stuck in Sumy. The humanitarian corridor was provided on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m.



Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday asked the remaining Indian nationals to leave Ukraine's capital immediately using the announced 'Humanitarian Corridor' by any available means of transport, considering the security situation and that the next 'Humanitarian Corridor' is uncertain.



The Ukrainian government announced the ceasefire to provide a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the stranded foreign nationals to return to their countries.



The government also said that over 17,100 Indian nationals have been brought back to India from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine so far.



Officials also informed that the two Union Ministers and Special Envoys, Puri and Gen V.K. Singh (retd) have returned to New Delhi from Poland and Hungary, while the other two Union Ministers Rijiju and Jyotiraditya Scindia are still there in Slovakia and Romania.