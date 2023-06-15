Allahabad HC 'restrains' documentary film from release

The petitioner also raised the apprehension that the telecast of the film in question without adhering to the constitutional and statutory safeguards may result in injuring the public order and thereby the sovereignty and integrity of India.



The court after hearing the petitioner's counsel and P.K. Giri, Additional Advocate General for the state government, observed, "Considering the seriousness of allegations made in the writ, which are likely to have far reaching consequences, the petition does require consideration. We are conscious of the fact that the freedom of speech and expression as also the right of broadcast is a fundamental right but it remains subject to the reasonable restrictions imposed by Article 19(2) of the Constitution of India."



"Considering the evil consequences that are likely to occur on the telecast/broadcast of film in question of its telecast/broadcast, we are of the view that the broadcast/telecast of the film in question be deferred pending consideration of the cause in the present petition. No irreparable injury would otherwise be caused to the fifth respondent if the telecast/broadcast of the film is allowed after required scrutiny of the issues raised in the present petition," the court added.