Amid rain & police crackdown, Congress vows to fight 'dictatorship'; skits, songs add colors to protest

Braving heavy rain and police crackdown, Congress activists and leaders vowed to fight the “onset of dictatorship in India”, a day after Rahul Gandhi dared Modi government to do whatever they want to do, saying that the party will not be intimidated by the government.

In the wake of the call given by the Congress for a nationwide agitation against price rise and anti-people policies of the Modi government, thousands of party party workers, members of youth Congress, Mahila Congress activists, and members of Seva Dal, along with other outfits associated with the grand old party, reached the Congress headquarters in the early hours of Friday.

An activist who lives in Rohini told NH that he and his friends had reached the party office before 6 am.

“We knew that the police would not allow us to reach the party office, so we left our home before 5 am.”

Hundreds of Congress workers and activists from other states have been camping in the lawns of the All India Congress Committee headquarters since the last two nights. Waterproof tents were erected to protect them from the intermittent rain. Hundreds of the Congress workers who endured an arduous journey to reach the office took rest for a while in these tents.

A group of Congress workers who came from Rai Bareli – a Congress bastion – last night, were particularly unhappy over the treatment meted out to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi.