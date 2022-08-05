India is witnessing death of democracy, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked"
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked".
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the nationwide protest by the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said the sole agenda of the government is that people's issues such as price rise, unemployment and violence in society must not be raised.
There is no democracy in India and there is a dictatorship of four people, he said.
"What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. That is what India is witnessing. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is basically being destroyed in front of your eyes," Rahul Gandhi said.
The Congress is set to hold nationwide protests and will also 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party will also hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" (march to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment.
In all capital cities, the state units would organise a gherao of Raj Bhavans in which MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders will participate.
Follow us: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 05 Aug 2022, 10:40 AM