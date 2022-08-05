India is witnessing death of democracy, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked".

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the nationwide protest by the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said the sole agenda of the government is that people's issues such as price rise, unemployment and violence in society must not be raised.

There is no democracy in India and there is a dictatorship of four people, he said.

"What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. That is what India is witnessing. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is basically being destroyed in front of your eyes," Rahul Gandhi said.