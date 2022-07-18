Amidst dense political turmoil, Uddhav Thackeray prepares to woo Marathi Manoos

The Shiv Sena is in turmoil after the rebel MLAs formed a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party but early indications are that the majority of grassroots workers remain with Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav is attempting to gauge his strength with the launch of a ‘Nishtha Yatra’ (Loyalty March) across the state. His son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray has been spearheading this campaign and has been meeting the office bearers and party workers throughout the state, starting with Mumbai.

Last week, senior leader of Sena and MP Sanjay Raut was on a two-day visit to Nashik in this regard. On the first day of his visit as part of the Nishtha Yatra, Raut met the office bearers of Rural Nashik and discussed the next step for the Sena.

All office bearers were present and pledged their loyalty to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The next day, Raut met the workers and office-bearers of Nashik city. The meet saw a huge turn out and about 2,500 workers and office-bearers marked their presence to support the Sena of former CM Uddhav Thackeray.