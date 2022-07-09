Uddhav Thackeray's demand for fresh polls in Maha seems just: Let people & Shiv Sainiks decide once again

Uddhav Thackeray’s challenge to the man who replaced him, Eknath Shinde, to hold fresh elections in Maharashtra hasn’t elicited response, and likely would not because the Shinde-Fadnavis dispensation cannot for all the money in the BJP’s war-chest hazard a guess on which alliance will win the civic body elections, which is where the next test of strength will be on display.

The floor test Shinde won with relative ease —165 to 99. But there still remains another Supreme Court test before the Shinde-Fadnavis regime can breathe easier though it is unlikely that the top court will disturb the new status quo. That leaves only the civic body elections and even a child in Maharashtra knows who has been calling the shots there, without doubt the Shiv Sena.

But it’s the state elections that Uddhav Thackeray wants. Thackeray believes the ordinary Shiv Sainiks continue to be with the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray, and no wannabe usurper will be able to take it away from the Thackeray family; definitely not Eknath Shinde who stabbed the Thackerays in the back, the first chance he got.

The feeling in the Thackeray camp is that Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis must have been planning the “betrayal” for weeks if not months. The mistake was that Uddhav Thackeray could never have imagined that somebody who had been elevated to prominence in the Shiv Sena over a lot many others would renege against the family.