Amit Shah’s doctrine of ‘Jail first and trial later’ does India no credit

Many harsh state laws, such as Gujarat’s GUJCOCA (on organised crime) make the condition of getting bail so difficult as to be near impossible. But even without these laws, India is piling the burden onto the individual as we can see in the case of Zubair and the state is enthusiastic about using its destructive power. This is dangerous and the reckless state which the judiciary cannot contain is doing great damage.

The interest of the state is not in prosecuting, as we can see in the cases of the celebrities who were jailed and denied bail for weeks. Once they secure bail, the government usually loses interest and the case drifts. This is not about the rule of law or the upholding of constitution. This is about how to harass someone and keep them in jail in the first instance.

There are many who are enjoying the fact that activists like Setalvad and journalists like Zubair are in jail without being convicted. These people should realise that there is no benefit to India as a constitutional democracy or modern state from such actions. The world sees this angry state in India wreaking vengeance on individuals with a negative view. Our journey towards becoming a developed and prosperous nation becomes more difficult when the destructive power of the law is misused in the way that it is being done now.

I notice that I have not even once here referred to the positive qualities that Mohammed Zubair and his work have brought to our nation. He is a genuine hero who in another nation would be honoured for having done the sort of work he has done along with his partner Pratik Sinha.

It is a sad reflection of our times that such a contribution is not only disregarded by the state and large parts of society but held in contempt and with hatred. This is New India, where our heroes and heroines are vilified and jailed by a state intent on damaging its own people.

(The writer is an author and independent columnist. Views are personal)