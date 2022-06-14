Applause Entertainment brings the Indian adaptation of Israeli masterpiece 'Fauda'

Applause Entertainment is all set to reimagine and retell a story of conflict and struggle, with the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed Israeli drama series Fauda. Hailed as one of the best Israeli shows, the Indian version of Fauda, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions, is titled Tanaav.

Helmed by National Award-Winning Director Sudhir Mishra and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn, Tanaav will stream exclusively on SonyLIV.

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Covert Ops Unit, their bravery and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.