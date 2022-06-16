Army aspirants stage protest outside Kangra Airport ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Dharamshala visit

District youth president Pankaj who also joined the protests, alleged that the authorities used police force against the Army aspirants protesting peacefully.

After government departments, now the union government has done away with the regular recruitment in the defence forces too, the agitators lamented.

Resentment against the Modi government was quite evident in Kangra district where huge hoardings and banners, with pictures of PM Narendra Modi and state CM Jai Ram Thakur, erected along roadsides at various places were ripped apart and tossed down by people ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit.

Kangra is a district where joining Indian armed forces has become a tradition. A large number of families, from generations, have donned the uniform. There are over one lakh serving and ex-servicemen in Kangra district alone.