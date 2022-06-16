Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda slams NDA’s Agnipath scheme, says it neither favours country nor youth

The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each specific batch will be offered regular service.



"It has far-reaching consequences and these have not been fully considered while preparing this scheme. In the long run, the policy would have a detrimental impact on our national security," Hooda claimed in a statement.



Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Hooda alleged, "It seems the government is compromising with the security of the country with the intention of saving money on salary, pension, gratuity and halving the strength of the armed forces."



Hooda claimed that a large number of youth have become overage due to the closure of Army recruitment for the past three years due to the Covid pandemic. "The hopes of the youth who had been waiting for the Army recruitment for the last many years and also those who had given written examination, physical test for Army recruitment and were waiting for the results have been dashed after the implementation of this new policy," he said.



The Congress leader demanded that the government should consider giving relaxation in age limit to the youth who have become overage in the past three years.



Highlighting the shortcomings of the scheme, Hooda said 75 per cent of the soldiers who will be recruited in the army as Agniveers will be retired after four years.



"No care has been taken about what will happen to their future. This plan does not live up to the tradition, nature, morals and values of the Army," he said.



"The period of training prescribed under the scheme is insufficient. Insufficient training can have a negative impact on the capability and effectiveness of the military. With just four years of service, the Army will start being treated as a tourist organisation," he claimed.