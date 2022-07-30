Audit reveal lax safety standards in private pilot training schools

Two separate accidents on the same day in March this year prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to order an audit into the working of all the 32 flying schools in India. Following surprise checks the DGCA withdrew approval of some schools, issued warning letters to some managers and suspended seven chief flight instructors for periods ranging from three months to one year. An assistant flying instructor and a student too were suspended.

The audit led to suspension of licence of two training schools in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Several other flying schools were found in violation of various norms. Non-compliance was observed in conducting breath-analyser test.False logging of flying time was noticed with some flights with instructors onboard being marked as solo sorties and extra minutes added to calculate the flying hours.

Out of the 32 schools in India approved by the DGCA, only the Indira Gandhi RashtriyaUran Academy (IGRUA) at Fursatganj, Uttar Pradesh is a state-run flying school.The DGCA has over 40 approved flight inspectors who have the ratings to fly the aircraft being used by the schools. But curiously only one flight inspector had been assigned the task of inspection of the training being imparted and standardisation of trainers at these flight schools by the DGCA.