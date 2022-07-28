Airlines should deploy type rated certifying staff, says DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA has held a series of meetings with the airlines wherein it was directed that airlines shall make available the required type rated certifying staff at all stations for ensuring that defects are properly rectified before the aircraft is released for operations, a statement said on Thursday.



"Based on reports of increased engineering related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times, the DGCA conducted several audit/spot checks which indicated improper identification of cause of a reported defect, increasing trend of MEL releases, and insufficient certifying staff," said Director General Civil Aviation Arun Kumar.