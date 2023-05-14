Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes

The identity of Ayodhya as a spiritual city will be further reinforced when the facades, flyovers and walls of private and government buildings get painted with spiritual themes.



The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has floated a competition for students and other individuals interested in providing the designs, art works and concepts for the major streets of the temple town.



Officials said that once the entries are received, the process to shortlist and select the best design and art works will commence.



"While maintaining the overall theme of Ramayana, life of Lord Ram and history of Ayodhya (UP), the murals, sculptures, facade art and other elements being planned will incorporate modern artistic technique and styles," said vice-chairman of the ADA, Vishal Singh.



Cash rewards to the tune of Rs 10 lakh along with certificates are going to be handed over to the winners.

