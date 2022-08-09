Ayushmann's favourite pastime is scouting for music
Ayushmann Khurrana is a music aficionado and enjoys a varied palette of music. The talented actor-singer has an extensive playlist and he passionately keeps adding to it.
His playlists are well segregated, so he can easily find music for every mood. In fact, one of his favourite pastimes is to browse music apps for new artists and songs.
He also has an app on his phone which identifies music playing in the background and if any particular track catches his fancy, he immediately identifies it with the app and adds it to his playlist.
Ayushmann is always trying to scout for songs and is constantly on the look-out for new music. He also has a group on WhatsApp with his team members where they keep sharing links of new songs and they discuss it with much fervour. Even with his closest friends, a lot of their conversations are around music, new discoveries, new artists, international music trends etc.
Talking about the same, Ayushmann shared "I have enjoyed music since I was a child and it is almost like a language for me. I think it comes from my grand mom (dadi). She was like an encyclopedia on films and enjoyed all kinds of music. Similarly, I have the perfect song for every occasion in my head and I thoroughly enjoy discovering more songs."
He further adds "I am constantly looking for new music across genres. I also enjoy music of different languages."
