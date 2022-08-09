Ayushmann's favourite pastime is scouting for music

He also has an app on his phone which identifies music playing in the background and if any particular track catches his fancy, he immediately identifies it with the app and adds it to his playlist.

Ayushmann is always trying to scout for songs and is constantly on the look-out for new music. He also has a group on WhatsApp with his team members where they keep sharing links of new songs and they discuss it with much fervour. Even with his closest friends, a lot of their conversations are around music, new discoveries, new artists, international music trends etc.