Ban on wheat export aimed at ensuring windfall profits for private players at expense of poor farmers?

The ban has also attracted the wrath of North Indian farmers who are deprived of reasonable incomes at a time when the prices are attractive both in domestic and world markets. As against the government-announced minimum support price of Rs 2,050 per quintal, the prices increased by 25 per cent in the open market and they could sell to grain traders at a maximum price of Rs 2,400 a ton.

The ban also sent shock waves to exporters, as thousands of wheat trucks came to a halt in Kandla and other ports. Realising such chaos at ports and confusion over committed export orders, the government of India, three days after the ban, allowed export of wheat as an interim arrangement to complete the committed shipments orders.

With only 4.5 MMT of wheat exported till May 13, when the ban was announced against the ambitious target of 15 MMTs, serious damage was done to our credibility as a reliable player in the world markets.

The FCI had set its target for this year as 44 million tons. By the third week of May, that is at the very end of the season, it could procure only 19.5 million tons against last year’s procurement of 43.44 million tons. With an attractive higher price of Rs 2,400 in open markets, farmers naturally opted out of the FCI procurement with a price of mere Rs 2,050 a quintal.

It is striking that by May 10, the FCI had procured just 5.51 per cent of all wheat procured by official agencies. Such low procurement will seriously affect the maintenance of stocks to support the much-needed public distribution system (PDS) to poor. In fact, FCI’s share of procurement has been declining ever since PM Modi came to office in 2014. But this is the lowest ever level for the FCI’s wheat procurement operations.

FAO declared that available global wheat stocks would only be sufficient for next two months and expressed fears of serious food shortages, especially in grain importing developing countries.

By the day the export ban was announced, private traders had already mopped up a large share of available grain in the market and hoarded the same in large volumes. Expecting big surge of prices in domestic and global markets, they were waiting for an opportunity.

At the same time, FCI was unable to meet its procurement targets, resulting in the reduction of PDS commitments, ultimately hitting the poor badly.

It is worthwhile to recall that the Modi government’s farm laws had lifted food hoarding limits under the Essential Commodities Act to benefit private traders, super market supply chain and exporters. Reliance and Adanis have built silos in Ludhiana and Haryana with a capacity to hoard millions of tons of foodgrains including vegetable oils.