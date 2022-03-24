Operations at the state-owned banks may be severely hindered on March 28 and 29 as the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIEBA) – India’s largest union of bank employees, has pledged full support to the ongoing strike.The two-day nationwide strike has been called by a joint forum of various trade unions against the privatisation spree of the Modi government.The AIBEA has issued a statement and said, “sorry for the inconvenience” but added, “We (AIBEA) are trying to save your hard-earned money”.Saying that the strike is against the privatisation of state-owned banks, CH Ventakchalam, AIBEA, general secretary said that the strike is to focus on demands such as –Strengthen the state-owned banksStop selling out PSBs to corporatesStop waiver of bad loans in favor of big corporateDo not burden account holders with the high chargesRegularize all contract employeesTalking to NH, Venkatchalam said that the strike is against “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies” of the Central government.He demanded the government should scrap the labour code and social security be given to all workers.The unions in railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilization in support of strikes at several hundreds of places, said a union leader.“Government at centre has intensified the attacks on the working people, reducing the interest rate on EPF accumulations to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent, sudden hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG etc., taking steps to implement their programme of monetisation (PSU land bundles) but has held back only because of the worsening condition of inflation and crashing share markets,” said the CTU.The CTU appealed to all sections of society to extend their support to the strike called under the slogan “Save People, Save Nation”.Bank manager, security guard held in Odisha for Rs 52 lakh fraudClick here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines