Bappi Lahiri: There will never be another like her

Bappida is disgusted with attempts in a section of the press to project Lataji as monopolistic. “It’s shameful. You can’t compare Lata Mangeshkar with anyone. There has never been anyone like her. There never will be. Many have tried to imitate her. They’ve fallen flat on their faces. People say she is a reincarnation of Mata Saraswati. I say she IS Mata Saraswati.”

Bappida’s association with Lataji goes back to before his birth. “She sang for my father Aparesh Lahiri. Do you know that Bengali song Ek baar biday de maa ghori asbo from the film on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose about this 18-year old freedom fighter bidding his mother goodbye before being hung to death? It is composed by my father and sung by Lataji. Not a single person who hears this song can stop himself from crying. It is to Bengal what Kar chale hum fida is to Hindi audiences.”

Bappida fondly recalls Lataji visiting his home. “I was 4 when in the Eden Garden locality of Kolkata where we lived, Lataji came home and blessed me. I still have a picture of me sitting in her lap. She sang many Bangla songs for my father(Aparesh Lahiri) who was a well-known composer in Kolkata. From then on she has supported me. She sang my first composition in a Bengali film Daadu. If she hadn’t sung for me I’d have been swept away by the competition. She sang for the first time in Hindi for me in Chalte Chalte. Her songs Pyar mein kabhi kabhi and Dur dur tum rahe are hummed to this day.”

Bappida breaks into lines of Dur dur tum rahe, and reminisces, “I am one of the lucky composers alive for whom she sang so many songs. How unfortunate are those composers who don’t know what her voice means to a song. The songs that she sang for me , like Sooni sej saja doon (Jyoti), Sooni sooni rahe (Phir Janam Lenge Hum), Aao tumhe chand pe le jayen (Zakhmee), Saiyan bina ghar soona (Aangan Ki Kali) and Chanda dekhe chanda (Joothi) are my most precious compositions.”