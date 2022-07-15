Baring fangs in 'New India': Is it distortion by design?

The snarling lion installed on the roof of the new Parliament building this week caused both outrage and consternation. To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka’s pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India’s national symbol, felt many. A replica of the national emblem must exactly be the same and the law does not allow liberties with it, they pointed out.

While allegations of deviation from the original were dismissed lightly by progovernment voices (It’s a lion, not a cat. It is supposed to roar, not purr), sculptor Sunil Deore acknowledged there could be minor deviations because of the metal used—bronze in place of stone, and its height (6.5 metre) and its weight (9,500 kg without the base).

Union Minister Hardeep Puri however weighed in to say that the lions looked like snarling because of the acute angle from which viewers below looked at it. This was quickly contested by people pointing out that the Lion Capital of the Ashokan Pillar was also at the top of the pillar and people looked at it from below. Historian Rajmohan Gandhi wryly asked in a column how many people would look at the lion from above!

A Supreme Court Advocate quipped, “Old India: strong, confident and hence endearing. New India: angry, insecure and hence vengeful.” Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar argued, “State power harps on strength but the national emblem represents restrained strength and peace, not aggression.”

While there was consternation at turning the serene and regal lions on the Ashokan pillar into snarling beasts, some people actually defended it and felt that ‘India has been peaceful for too long’. The new installation depicted the ‘New India’ which is ready to fight at both home and abroad. Several commentators felt the distortion has been deliberate as over the years the transformation of icons have shown. Lord Ram, known and depicted for long as a handsome, fair king known for both his bravery and chivalry, has been turned into an angry warrior. His follower Hanuman, worshipped as reverentially, was once an endearing character who stood for loyalty and chivalry. But he too has been turned into a fierce, unsmiling sticker on cars.