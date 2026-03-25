Bengal polls: Buzz around Leander Paes joining BJP gains steam after meeting

The buzz in Kolkata’s political circles on Wednesday was whether tennis legend Leander Paes would be joining BJP following reports of him meeting Nitin Nabin, the party’s national chief, at a Kolkata hotel on Tuesday evening. The former world No.1 doubles player and Olympic medallist, who has made Kolkata his home again after a long and decorated career, could not be reached for his comments.

In almost a throwback to the last assembly elections in 2021 in Bengal when the BJP had actively wooed former India captain Sourav Ganguly, there are reports that the ITF Hall of Famer is very much within their radar. Unlike Ganguly who had never taken any formal plunge in the political arena despite his proximity to those in the corridors of powers, Paes is no stranger to it as he had joined Trinamool Congress in 2021 but had largely remained inactive in frontline politics since then.

The meeting between Paes and Nabin was also attended by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, though the later was evasive about the issue when grilled by the local media on Wednesday.