Bengal Polls: CPIM camp looking to make dents in a communal binary

This time around, the CPIM are bracing up alongwith the new born Indian Secular Front (ISF), though there has been enough murmur in both the CPIM and Congress ranks that a seat sharing could have benefitted both at an elections where anti-incumbency could be a major factor. Commenting on whether it was an opportunity missed, Bhattacharya admitted: ‘’Ideally, if the Left and Congress had come together, we could have won in places like Malda and Mushidabad but then the Congress had thought otherwise. We have got the ISF and a few other entities and are looking to maintain a secular space that has been created and build on the roti-kapada-mukan issues.’’

The Mamata regime had, on their part, introduced a slew of direct cash transfer schemes – starting with the Kanya Shree to Yuva Sathi in recent times which seems to have played it’s part in holding a sway on their vote bank. Asked how would they plan to counter such a strategy, the young CPIM leader argued that the euphoria over such schemes are now wearing thin. ‘’There is no doubt that Lakshmi Bhandar created a mass hysteria when it started but now the BJP is flagging a promise for more. As far as Yuva Sathi scheme goes, the youth are collecting the money but are known to complain that a job would have worked for them more,’’ Bhattacharya argued.

While the most diehard of CPIM supporters will stop short of suggesting that they can lead a Left alternative this time around, the Kerala model should give them hope. The CPIM-led LDF were on power for two terms on the trot and the southern India state are known to alternately vote the Left or the Congress to power. ‘’However, Bengal’s political history shows that the government does not change every five years – it was Congress for 30 years after the Independence; then the Left Front for 34 years and now TMC for 15 years.’’

Going forward, the leader felt that the CPIM should learn to speak in a simple, contemporary language and invoked the campaign of Zoran Mamdani in New York. ‘’He even spoke about the pollution – issues that touch the daily lives. We need to emulate that if possible,’’ he added.