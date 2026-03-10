West Bengal elections will be totally fair, violence-free this time: CEC
Gyanesh Kumar expresses confidence that voters will be able to exercise their democratic rights without fear or coercion
Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar struck a reassuring note on Tuesday morning, promising that the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal will be conducted in an atmosphere of fairness and peace, free from the shadow of violence that has so often haunted the state’s electoral contests.
Extending warm greetings to the people of the state, Kumar expressed confidence that voters would be able to exercise their democratic rights without fear or coercion. “I convey my greetings to all my brothers and sisters in West Bengal,” he said while speaking to the media before departing for Belur Math — the serene spiritual headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission founded by Swami Vivekananda.
“I assure you that the Assembly elections scheduled later this year will be fair and violence-free. Voters will be able to cast their ballots without any kind of fear or pressure,” the chief election commissioner said, underscoring the commission’s commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of the democratic process.
Following his visit to the tranquil precincts of Belur Math, Kumar — accompanied by other members of the Commission’s full Bench — is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with senior bureaucrats and police officials of the state government. Among those expected to attend are chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty and acting director general of police Peeyush Pandey. The meeting, slated to begin around 10 am, is likely to focus on preparedness and security arrangements for the crucial polls.
The deliberations will be followed by a press conference addressed by Kumar, after which the commission’s delegation is expected to return to New Delhi later in the day.
Tuesday promises to be an eventful day for the state’s political landscape for another reason as well. The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear a significant matter concerning the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The case, which has stirred considerable political debate, has now reached the stage of judicial adjudication regarding voters’ documents flagged under the category of “logical discrepancy” during the revision exercise.
The hearing, expected to begin around 3 pm, will be taken up by a three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria.
At present, the painstaking process of judicial scrutiny is being carried out by a formidable team of 732 judicial officers, including 100 each deputed from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha. Yet, given the pace of the daily proceedings, the office of the chief electoral officer in West Bengal has estimated that the entire exercise may stretch beyond the first week of April.
Meanwhile, the political temperature in Kolkata continues to rise. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that her indefinite sit-in protest at Esplanade East in the heart of the city will continue on Tuesday, as she presses her opposition to the SIR exercise. However, her nephew and party colleague Abhishek Banerjee — general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress and a Member of Parliament — has urged her to reconsider the protest, citing concerns about her age and health.
Thus, as administrative assurances, judicial scrutiny, and political protests converge on the same day, West Bengal finds itself at a critical juncture — its democratic machinery in motion even as competing narratives and anxieties swirl around the road to the state’s next Assembly election.
With IANS inputs