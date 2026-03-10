West Bengal elections will be totally fair, violence-free this time: CEC

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar struck a reassuring note on Tuesday morning, promising that the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal will be conducted in an atmosphere of fairness and peace, free from the shadow of violence that has so often haunted the state’s electoral contests.

Extending warm greetings to the people of the state, Kumar expressed confidence that voters would be able to exercise their democratic rights without fear or coercion. “I convey my greetings to all my brothers and sisters in West Bengal,” he said while speaking to the media before departing for Belur Math — the serene spiritual headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission founded by Swami Vivekananda.

“I assure you that the Assembly elections scheduled later this year will be fair and violence-free. Voters will be able to cast their ballots without any kind of fear or pressure,” the chief election commissioner said, underscoring the commission’s commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of the democratic process.

Following his visit to the tranquil precincts of Belur Math, Kumar — accompanied by other members of the Commission’s full Bench — is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with senior bureaucrats and police officials of the state government. Among those expected to attend are chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty and acting director general of police Peeyush Pandey. The meeting, slated to begin around 10 am, is likely to focus on preparedness and security arrangements for the crucial polls.