Bhiwani murder case: For 15 hours, cow vigilantes travelled with injured Rajasthan men

Monu Manesar isn't a name that appeared on this particular list, but police have maintained that he remains a suspect.

“The two vigilante groups apprehended Junaid and Nasir on the morning of February 15. But they couldn’t find any cows with the two men. They then beat the two severely before entering Haryana. Thereafter, things went out of hand. Within two hours of picking the men up, they went to the Haryana police to hand them over. But seeing the grievously injured men, the Haryana police refused,” the officer said to The Indian Express.

“Starting from the morning of February 15, the cow vigilantes kept moving in Haryana for 16-17 hours till the bodies were burnt. The accused vigilantes were driving a Scorpio. The Bolero, which the victims were driving before they were apprehended, was also being driven by the vigilantes till midnight when the bodies of the two men were set on fire in Haryana’s Loharu along with the Bolero,” said the officer.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN said that on February 15, the complaint of kidnapping of Junaid and Nasir of Bharatpur was registered at Gopalgarh police station. On February 16, information was received that their car was found burnt in Bhiwani, Haryana.

Meanwhile, a 'mahapanchayat' was organised on Tuesday in Manesar in support of Monu Manesar. It claimed that the Bajrang Dal member was "innocent" in the murder case.