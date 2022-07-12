Billboard asking for accountability threatens national integration in Yogi’s UP

In charge of the Katra outpost under Colonelganj police station, Harendra Singh told the Telegraph that cases were registered under sections 153B and 505 (2) of the IPC, and that the police were scrutinising CCTV footage to identify the people who put up the billboards. Vishwajeet Singh, the station house officer at Colonelganj PS, stated that Amit Saran, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, filed a complaint following which the police were probing the matter.