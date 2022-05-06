BJP desperate to polarise voters ahead of Rajasthan polls due to Ashok Gehlot govt’s immense popularity

The BJP and sections of Godi media also tried to communalise an incident wherein a Hindu temple in Alwar district was razed, deliberately overlooking the fact that the decision to do so was taken by the Rajgarh municipal council, which is dominated by the BJP. The concerned municipal board has 35 members out of which 34 belong to the BJP while only one member belongs to the Congress party.

Though these recent attempts by the BJP and its affiliate organisations to communalise Rajasthan forms a part of the nationwide phenomenon of using religious processions to create tension by raising demeaning slogans directed at the Muslim community, the BJP has been repeatedly targeting Rajasthan in particular ever since it went out of power in the state in 2018 state elections.

Last year, BJP tried to raise the bogey of ‘Hindu exodus’ from Tonk, a Muslim majority district. It accused the Muslim community of undertaking ‘land jihad’ in Tonk’s Malpura town, a claim that was later found to be unsubstantiated.

While fomenting communal trouble is part of BJP’s gamebook, the rise of communal incidents in Rajasthan should also be seen as a reaction to social welfarism of the Gehlot government. In last three-and-a-half years, the Rajasthan Government has launched several social welfare schemes focussing on health, education and social security aimed at the upliftment of marginalised and deprived sections of the society.

These measures have brought significant amount of relief in the lives of common citizens of Rajasthan who are bearing the brunt of global pandemic as well as Central government’s apathy.

In midst of the pandemic, the Gehlot government introduced a slew of welfare measures aimed at empowering every section of society. The Indira Mahila Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana was introduced to encourage and empower women entrepreneurs while the Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutritional Programme has provisions to provide an assistance of Rs 6,000 on the birth of second child. This programme was targeted at tribal women, who form 17% of the population of the state.

Similarly, there are programmes to distribute sanitary napkins to almost 28 lakh women in rural areas of Rajasthan through the IM Shakti scheme. The Indira Rasoi Scheme, meanwhile, aims to provide quality and nutritious food at affordable cost to the poor.