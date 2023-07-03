BJP is loud when it wins but 'crumbles and croaks when it loses': Cong over LoP in Karnataka

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

Several youth Congress leaders and workers gathered behind the IYC office in central Delhi, carrying banners that read "Mukhyamantri isteefa do" (Submit your resignation, chief minister).

Security was beefed up near the IYC office and several protesters were detained by the police.